BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed reliever Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with left knee inflammation. The move is retroactive to May 25.

Whitlock last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. The right-hander told reporters on Wednesday that his landing leg slipped during his first warm-up pitch of the outing, resulting in a hyperextension.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Whitlock received a painkilling injection before Boston’s 8-0 win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

Whitlock has a 3.20 ERA through 20 relief appearances this season.

The Red Sox recalled left-hander Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester to replace Whitlock. Samaniego has posted a 1.04 ERA in 18 games for Boston this season.

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