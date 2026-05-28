BOSTON (WHDH) - A daring stunt, all caught on camera. Pictures were captured of someone climbing up the Weather Beacon on the top of the old John Hancock building without any safety equipment.

Two others were spotted standing at the base.

Sydne Michel is in Boston for her son’s college graduation. She said she saw the large emergency response around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“There were 20 or more police cars, firefighters,” Michel said. “Streets were closed down, and the most interesting thing was that there was a large crane, and the crane was way towards the building. Initially, I thought they were trying to rescue someone or apprehend someone who committed a crime.”

Crews arrived and searched the rooftop, but they say they didn’t find anyone.

Officers were told three teens ran out the front doors of the building, knocking down a security guard as they left.

The Weather Beacon is well known because the tower changes color depending on the forecast. It is about 50 stories above street level and closed to the public.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)