SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe.

Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his wife’s disappearance, after she was last seen in Cohasset early on Jan. 1.

Located behind a liquor store on Paradise Road, the camera is near a Whole Foods Market, one of the stores Walshe told authorities he stopped at while running errands for his mother on New Year’s Day, according to court documents.

When 7NEWS spoke with the liquor store’s management and asked if a reporter could view the video in question, the reporter was asked to leave and that the store was not able to say anything further as police continue to investigate.

Walshe previously told authorities he had done some shopping for his mother at both the supermarket, which is across the street from her residence, as well as at a CVS -errands he was permitted to do while under house arrest in Cohasset, awaiting sentencing in federal court in a different case.

However, officials said Walshe was not seen in any footage from Whole Foods after police swept through the market’s interior cameras. Police also hauled away a dumpster from his mother’s apartment complex as part of the investigation, searching its contents at a transfer station in Peabody.

The search yielded several pieces of potential evidence, including a hacksaw, parts of a rug, trash bags with bloody pieces of cloth, and evidence of cleaning supplies.

Before that, during Walshe’s arraignment on Monday, prosecutors said officials had found blood in the basement of the Walshe family home in Cohasset, along with a bloody knife.

Other recent developments in the case include a revelation from Ana Walshe’s mother, Milanka Ljubicic of Serbia, who told Fox News Digital she had a conversation with her daughter one week before she disappeared.

“She just said, ‘Please mama. Come tomorrow’… which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems,” Ljubicic said.

Ljubicic also told Fox News that she missed two calls from Ana around midnight on New Year’s Eve. Ana also reportedly tried to call her older sister and her Maid of Honor.

Officials at the Serbian consulate in New York told 7NEWS the embassy is cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues. In a statement, the Acting Consul General of the Republic of Serbia said:

“… we remember her as a lovely lady. Her disappearance has been a cause of a great concern for the Serbian community in the U.S., as well as for people back home.”

