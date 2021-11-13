CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in northwestern Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease, according to nursing home officials.

The outbreak at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan began Sept. 30, officials said in a statement Friday.

The eight residents who died had serious health problems, chief executive Kevin O’Connell and nursing director Cady Bloodgood said. Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members. Officials said 48 residents and 21 employees have recovered.

O’Connell told the Republican-American there were no infections at the nearby Geer Lodge, an independent and assisted living center on the campus. He and Bloodgood said virus testing continues biweekly.

“While we must continue with COVID-19 prevention protocols, we want to assure everyone we are doing our best to keep residents and staff safe,” they said.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, has suspended in-person visitation, but virtual and window visits can be arranged.

The latest state report on coronavirus infections in nursing homes released Friday said there were 45 confirmed cases among residents and 54 confirmed cases among staff members statewide between Oct. 27 and Nov. 9. Three residents died.

