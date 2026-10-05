SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a limousine in Springfield on Saturday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Breckwood Boulevard and Putnam Street around 7 p.m. determined the nine occupants of the limo had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



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