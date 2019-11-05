9 nurses at Beverly Hospital give birth to baby boys

BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) — The family of nurses at Beverly Hospital has become much larger in recent months.

Nine nurses who work in maternity and newborn services have all given birth to baby boys.

All of the healthy boys were born at the hospital between March and October.

The hospital shared a photo of the new mothers holding their sons, who are decked out in fancy ties.

Fourteen nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital were also expecting babies.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)