CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Artificial intelligence research and development company Anthropic is opening an office in Cambridge.

The company has signed a long-term lease at One Kendall Square, renting out two floors.

Governor Maura Healey said this is a good opportunity for Massachusetts to continue to grow with technology and that it will create more good-paying jobs in the state.

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