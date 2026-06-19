ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington-native Miles Robinson shared a message of thanks Friday as the community gathered at several watch parties to support his World Cup debut with the United States men’s national soccer team.

The town held two watch parties for residents and fans to come together and watch the game. At Arlington Town Hall, they were also able to take photos with a life-sized cut-out of Robinson, play soccer wearing his number 12, and get their faces painted red, white, and blue.

“I think its really cool that someone from Arlington is on the team because I don’t know a ton of other sports players that are from Arlington, so I just think its really cool,” said Clio Caffery, and 11-year-old fan.

Robinson attended Arlington High School, but during his time there he played basketball. Now he’s getting attention for his footwork, and making the locals extremely proud.

“We’re very excited to celebrate Miles, to celebrate his accomplishments here in town, as well as on the national stage,” said Christine Bongiorno, the Arlington Deputy Town Manager.

“We love the fact we’re all rooting for Miles to make it on the pitch, to play well, represent the country well and represent Arlington well,” said Angelo Valle, an Arlington resident.

Knowing some of his biggest fans are younger, the soccer star sent words of wisdom directly to them in a video message.

“To all the kids out there I’d like to say, dream big, work hard, stay committed and dedicated in your craft,” Robinson said. “Let’s go U.S.A! Come on, let’s do this! Come on!”

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