AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Auburn High School Athletic Director was arrested Tuesday and is accused of giving obscene material to a child, according to Auburn police.

Officials said Curtis Field, 29, of Vernon, Connecticut, turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department, was arraigned on a dissemination charge, and was released on $500 cash bail conditionally to not contact and stay away from any victims.

Police say Field is also ordered to stay away from Auburn and Spencer Schools and to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 16.

Auburn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Beth Chamberland released a statement to families in the district, saying they are aware of the arrest and Field has been placed on administrative leave.

This case is stull under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Auburn Police Detectives at 508-832-7777 or reach out to textatip@auburnmasspolice.org.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)