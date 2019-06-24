Authorities investigating Dedham blaze that residents say may have been intentionally set

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some residents believe a Dedham blaze that left one firefighter injured late Sunday night may have been intentionally set.

Firefighters responding to Oakdale Avenue found raging flames and thick smoke coming from the porch of the two-family home.

Authorities have not determined a cause but some residents say this may be a case of arson.

“We think that someone threw something on the porch,” said one neighbor who pulled out her cell phone to record the blaze. “There was a fight prior in the day so I think it was something to do with that.”

All occupants were accounted for and seven people were reported displaced.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with an arm injury.

