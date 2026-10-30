STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - From baselines to ballot boxes, voters and pickleball players are sharing the Stoneham Town Hall Auditorium on Friday.

The last day of early in-person voting is scheduled at the same time as the town’s pickleball program.

Maria Sagornio, Stoneham’s Town Clerk, said she didn’t want to see the regular pickleballers feeling sour.

“The pickleball people, they normally use the auditorium, so I didn’t have the heart to take it away from them when I needed to use it for this,” Sagornio said.

It’s not the first time pickleball play and in-person voting have “played doubles” without a “fault.”

Despite the close quarters, there’s no rivalry on either side.

“We’ve been doing it the last few times; it hasn’t interfered with the voting, so we all are harmonious, and we get along,” Sagornio said.

“I hope we’re not interfering with them; I’m so glad they let us play, but I hope it’s not interfering with them,” Nancy Schille said.

With voters and players happy to make a little room for their neighbors, everybody wins.

“It’s a little loud, but the voters haven’t complained, so we’re gonna keep it status quo for now,” Sagornio said. “None of them have been hit by a ball, so that’s good.”

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