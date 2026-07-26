BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 45-year-old Belmont Middle School teacher is facing criminal charges after an investigation determined he possessed child sexual abuse material, according to police.

On Saturday, the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Crime Scene Services, and the Belmont Police Department arrested Leon Dyer on two counts of possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, or child pornography, according to state police.

Dyer also worked at a camp in Middleboro.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court.

In a statement, Superintendent of Schools Jill Geiser, Ed.D. said, “Our primary concern, as always, is the wellbeing and safety of students. We have no information at this

time to suggest that this individual engaged in any inappropriate conduct with BPS students, on BPS property, or otherwise in connection with his employment with BPS. We are working with the Belmont and State Police and will share information with the BPS community whenever we are able. We aim to be as transparent as possible throughout this process.”

For parents seeking further resources, you’re encouraged to reach out to the Middlesex Child Advocacy Center at https://middlesexcac.org/

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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