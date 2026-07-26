A kitchen fire is believed to have caused a blaze on a floating bar and restaurant on Lake Winnipesaukee on Saturday afternoon, State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey announced.

At 3:39 p.m., Nw Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol received reports of a fire on board The Dive, which was anchored at the Smalls Cove sandbar and open for business. Marine Patrol Officers and firefighters from Alton, Gilford, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro responded with various resources, including fireboats, and ultimately helped knock down the flames. No injuries were reported.

Investigators from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office were later requested and assumed lead of the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. While all aspects remain under investigation, at this time, investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen area. The fire is not considered suspicious, and the owner of the business is fully cooperating with investigators.

Due to the extent of the damage, the boat is considered a total loss. The boat has since been towed away from the scene.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) responded to the incident and verified that booms had been deployed around the vessel. All onboard gasoline was consumed in the fire, and the diesel tank remains unaffected. NHDES continues to monitor the cleanup efforts in the area.

Investigators are still working to determine the number of people on board at the time the fire broke out and are currently reviewing video evidence and interviewing witnesses. Anyone who was on board The Dive at the time of the fire and has not already spoken with investigators should contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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