BOSTON (WHDH) - A beloved Boston pizza shop is closing after more than 50 years of serving up slices to the community.

“After 50 years of operation and 28 years of current ownership, we announce today the closure of Haymarket Pizza,” the shop wrote in a Facebook post.

Originally known as Al Capone’s when it opened in the 1960s, the name was eventually changed to Haymarket Pizza for its location in the middle of Boston’s oldest outdoor market.

“With such a meaningful history in the heart of Boston, we’ve been blessed with countless friendships and memories over the years at Haymarket Pizza,” the shop added. “Anyone who’s ever had Haymarket Pizza knows there’s nothing like it, and that we’ve always done our best to keep our prices reasonable, even during tough times.”

Many longtime customers commented on the post, thanking Haymarket Pizza for great memories and their fresh slices of inexpensive pizza.

