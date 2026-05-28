WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to calls about a bear roaming around a neighborhood in Worcester on Thursday.

Officials say the bear was near Sagamore Road and Grove Street.

Animal control and environmental police responded as well. The bear is believed to be a black bear weighing around 120 pounds, and was supposedly digging around for food in people’s garbage.

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