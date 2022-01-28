BOSTON (WHDH) - Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a nor’easter that is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding to New England this weekend.

Coastal communities in Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties will be under a blizzard warning from 7 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour is possible at times.

The National Weather Service warned of “considerable blowing and drifting snow along with near white out conditions at times.”

Blizzard warning up… includes the City of Boston and much of the east coast of Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/otuvBRvNet — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 28, 2022

Eastern, Central, and parts of Western Massachusetts are under a winter storm warning from 12 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour is

possible in these areas.

The winter storm is expected to intensify as it moves up the East Coast late Friday night. Flakes will start flying in the Bay State early Saturday morning with snow and wind ramping up by midday. It will remain in place through Saturday evening.

Total snow accumulations of up to 18 to 24 inches are possible in Boston, the MetroWest, the Merrimack Valley, the North Shore, the South Shore, South Coast, and parts of Cape Cod. Some areas along the coast could see an isolated 30 inches of snow.

Worcester and others areas across Central Massachusetts will likely see 12-18 inches of snow. Up to a foot of snow is possible for parts of Western Massachusetts.

Light snow breaks out after midnight. Steady snow by 2am near and south of the Pike. By 5-6am across southern NH. pic.twitter.com/Cg9RdgXwir — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 28, 2022

Intense snow bands mid morning through the afternoon. Cold storm too. Temps in the teens. A lot of blowing and drifting. pic.twitter.com/nF0lWAFwFc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 28, 2022

Winds are also slated to intensify by midday Saturday with more than 50 mph gusts expected at the coast and 60 to 70 mph gusts possible across Cape Cod and the Islands.

Beach erosion and minor to moderate coastal flooding are possible during high tide at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Cars and buildings may take on water in these areas.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to the flooding and strong winds could cause tree damage, the National Weather Service warned.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

