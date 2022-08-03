BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community leaders met with the FBI to discuss growing concerns after two white nationalist groups targeted Boston events last month.

On July 23, a Neo-Nazi group held a demonstration outside an LGBTQ event only a couple of weeks after a white supremacist group marched down the Freedom Trail attacking a black man.

The Black clergy leaders, Suffolk County District Attorney and the FBI met at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury to lay the groundwork for information sharing and ways to keep Boston safe.

“We start today as brothers and sisters in faith in partnership with so many others, of goodwill to say that we stand against white supremacists, we stand against white supremacy, and we stand against the violence in this city,” said Twelfth Baptist Church Senior Pastor, Revered Willie Bodrick II.

Bodrick said communication between city officials and community members is key to keeping the people of Boston safe.

