BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Marathon medal is getting a makeover in the new year.

This year’s 129th Boston Marathon medal will still display the unicorn, named Spike, front and center, but it will be facing the opposite direction.

The medal will also be a new shape. Instead of being a half circle on top of a rectangle, it will now be a complete circle with a pentagon in the middle.

