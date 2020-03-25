Boston Mayor Marty Walsh rolls out ‘Data Dashboard’ to help track coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh is rolling out a new way of getting answers during the coronavirus outbreak.

A new “Data Dashboard” has been unveiled on the city’s website Wednesday.

The dashboard shows all the latest numbers statewide and allows users to narrow their search county by county.

It also has information on how patients were exposed and the demographics for the patients as well.

The dashboard will also track the timeline of the spread and features a COVID-19 workbook that lays out all the cases in Boston, the state and the country.

