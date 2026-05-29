NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston music legend Ronnie Devoe visited Newton North High School Thursday where he was honored by the Newton Public Schools with a first-of-its-kind award.

Devoe, the 58-year-old Roxbury native who rose to worldwide fame with chart-topping Boston boyband New Edition, was the first recipient of the Newton Portrait of a Learner Award. The award highlights qualities that school administrators say exemplify the values of the community.

Devoe visited music classes at the school, getting to speak with students one-on-one. He said engaging and making connections with people is one of the most important lessons they can learn.

“People want to be heard, and supported and valued, whether it’s in entertainment or technology or medicine or sports, no matter what that is, they need to see the reflection of themselves,” Devoe said. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and I just want to pass that message on to kids.”

Following his success in New Edition, Devoe went on to pioneer the genre new jack swing with some of his former bandmates in Bell Biv Devoe, the trio best known for the multi-platinum selling Poison (1990).

In addition to his music career, Devoe is now a real-estate developer and wealth-building advocate. He said he wants to pass along what he’s learned to future generations so they can achieve anything they want to.

“It’s not about me, really, it’s about the people that you’re talking to, and what they’re going to be able to get out of it,” he said.

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