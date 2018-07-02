Boston officials prepare for Fourth of July festivities

BOSTON (WHDH) – With hundreds of thousands of people expected to line the banks of the Charles River to celebrate the Fourth of July, Boston officials plan to step up security.

Boston police will be out in full force with both uniformed and plain-clothes officers on hand.

The FBI says there are no credible threats at this time, but Police Commissioner William B. Evans and his department are not taking event preparation lightly, especially after a threat was made in Cleveland.

“I’ve talked to the special agent in charge and it’s good that they disrupted that,” Evans said. “You know we’ve always been on alert since the Boston Marathon. When those individuals said initially they were going to attack at our Fourth of July, so that’s why we have such stepped up security.”

Local, state and federal public safety officials are determined to make sure Americans have a great time, celebrating the nation’s 242nd birthday.

“The most important investigative tool, the most important intelligence tool that’s out there is the population,” Evans said. “The people that are going to see something, say something.”

For those attending the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, grills, bicycles, drones, backpacks and large coolers are not permitted. As a way to provide shade, concertgoers are welcome to bring pop-up tents during the day. Clear plastic water bottles are OK to bring, but glass bottles and cans will not be permitted.

In terms of the recent high temperatures, Boston public safety officials said they’re preparing to respond to any medical calls for concertgoers who will be baking in the heat all day on the Esplanade waiting for the show to begin. Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley advised spectators who plan to attend the festivities should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

State police are asking motorists to stay away from the city. Storrow Drive East will be detoured at University Ave. and the Mass. Ave. Bridge will be closed to both cars and pedestrians. Boaters are also being asked to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the fireworks barge.

