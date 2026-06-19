BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu has announced that patrons will be able to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within the Social Districts at Union and Marshall Streets — located in Downtown’s Blackstone Block Historic District — and on Temple Place in Downtown Crossing beginning Friday.

The initiative, which concludes on July 31, is part of the city’s effort to create “vibrancy for patrons and expanding opportunities for Boston businesses during one of the region’s busiest summers in recent years.”

“As Boston welcomes people from around the world to gather and enjoy our city this summer, these new social districts will create even more opportunities to build community and have fun responsibly. These districts help us open our streets in a safe environment for residents and visitors to enjoy themselves, “sip and stroll”, and make lasting memories in our beautiful city,” Wu said in a statement.

Last week, Gov. Healey signed a law allowing for the creation of designated areas in cities and towns where patrons may consume alcoholic beverages in the public way. Boston has designated two locations in Downtown to spearhead this initiative.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to activate our downtown, support businesses, and create a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere in two of Boston’s entertainment districts,” said Corean Reynolds, Director of Nightlife Economy. “Both residents and tourists can benefit from these Social Districts. After the summer, we look forward to continuing our work creating a nightlife infrastructure that works for everyone.”

To participate in a Social District, establishments within a designated zone must file a one-day amendment application with the Boston Licensing Board stating they wish to be included in the Union-Marshall Street or Temple Place Social District. Businesses may not begin serving or selling alcoholic beverages for public consumption within the designated district until they receive approval from the Licensing Board.

The Union-Marshall Street Social District will operate from 9 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The Temple Place Social District will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Tomorrow, June 19, Temple Place will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Only bars and restaurants located within a Social District may sell alcoholic beverages for public consumption. Beverages for public consumption will be in clear plastic containers with a sticker or other label or inscription noting the establishment that sold the drink. Participating establishments may not sell more than one 16 ounce alcoholic beverage for public consumption per customer per transaction.

Patrons may not bring outside alcohol—including alcohol purchased from another establishment—into a licensed premise. Participating establishments are responsible for educating patrons about the boundaries of the Social District. The Licensing Board reserves the right to immediately modify or revoke a licensee’s ability to participate for excessive noise, overserving patrons, underage alcohol consumption, and uncontrolled lines or loitering.

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