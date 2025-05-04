BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Saturday night that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Georgia Street around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

