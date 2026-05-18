BOSTON (WHDH) - Opening statements are set for Monday in the trial of an accused serial rapist.

The man on trial, Alvin Cambell, is facing several charges from sexual assault allegations between 2017 and 2019 including rape, kidnapping, and indecent assault.

Cambell is the brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

Prosecutors said he posed as a rideshare driver and targeted women leaving bars in Boston.

The attorney general said in a statement she is praying for the survivors and praised the people who came forward.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)