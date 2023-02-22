BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating the city’s sixth deadly shooting of 2023 after one man was killed and another was injured Tuesday night in Dorchester.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 7:30 p.m. on Wilrose Street, arriving to find two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was taken to a local hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner was on scene Tuesday, leaving the area just before 10 p.m.

Officers were previously seen placing down evidence markers.

Tuesday’s shooting comes just days after a 32-year-old mother was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday night.

Diva Ayuso lived in Sharon and worked for the state environmental police. Her family said she was in Dorchester to get a car fixed and spend time with her family and friends when she was shot.

Police say Ayuso’s killer has not yet been caught.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

