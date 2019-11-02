Boston police investigating theft of planter from South End doorstep

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a planter from a South End home last week, officials said.

A Rutland Square resident reported a large iron planter stolen from their doorstep at 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, police said. Video shows a white man wearing a dark baseball cap and hooded sweatshirt taking the planter and putting it into a dark-colored SUV that is doubled-parked in front of the building.

Earlier in October, another man threw a thousand-dollar planter through the door of another South End apartment before barricading himself in the basement.

The theft is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department Seek the Public’s Help to Identify South End Larceny Suspect https://t.co/hTsasnhKDF pic.twitter.com/tYPXZVE5Qo — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 2, 2019

