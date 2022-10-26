BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are releasing additional images of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion at noon Monday.

The suspect is a Black man in his 40s, at least 6 feet tall and wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses. In images from BPD, he appears to be wearing a black brimmed hat, a gray or blue collared shirt with buttons, an earring and a black or dark-colored jacket, pants, gloves and shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)