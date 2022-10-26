BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are releasing additional images of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion at noon Monday.

The suspect is a Black man in his 40s, at least 6 feet tall and wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses. In images from BPD, he appears to be wearing a black brimmed hat, a gray or blue collared shirt with buttons, an earring and a black or dark-colored jacket, pants, gloves and shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox