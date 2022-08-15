BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection with a sexual assault reported over the weekend.

In a statement, the BPD said members of the the city’s fire department alerted detectives on Sunday about a man they believed was connected with a sexual assault reported earlier that morning.

Officers later identified the man as Edwin Ramirez, 40, who has since been arrested and scheduled to be arraigned on Aggravated Rape and Robbery charges.

Authorities originally said the sexual assault happened in the area of Hudson Street around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)