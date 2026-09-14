BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help as they search for a man who kidnapped a child while stealing a car Saturday night.

Authorities released new video showing the suspect just hours before.

Natalis Caban told 7NEWS her home surveillance cameras captured what happened next:

“It was the first time that I saw basically somebody getting kidnapped, then getting dropped off in front of my house.”

Police said the car was stolen around 9:15 p.m. Saturday near Crawford Street and Warren Street in Roxbury.

The child was in the backseat.

Both the car and child were safely located about a mile and a half away, near Caban’s home in Dorchester.

Caban said her camera shows the suspect ditching the car and taking off, and the child getting out before running to Caban’s neighbors’ home for help.

“She was shaken up, like she was very nervous,” Caban said. “All the neighbors called the police, and they responded pretty quick. […] From what I saw on the camera that happened he left, and within a few seconds all the police was here.”

She said the child was quickly reunited with her family, and she’s glad the little girl was not hurt.

“I hope that the person does get caught because he did cause trauma to the girl,” she said. “It’s a scary situation.”

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