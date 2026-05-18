BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said one of their cruisers was hit by a brick thrown from a rooftop whlie they were investigating a reported assault and battery on Northampton Street.

Other vehicles also appeared to have been hit.

Police were in the area for the reported assault and battery late Sunday night near the South End/Roxbury line.

While there the cruiser was hit, denting the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Investigators said the suspect was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation and that he is someone who is “well known” to law enforcement.

It is not yet known if that individual had any connection to the assault and battery police were initially responding to, and it is unclear if anyone was in cruiser when the brick hit it.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)