BOSTON (WHDH) - Registered nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), have scheduled an open-ended strike beginning on Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. after voting to reject Mass General Brigham’s latest contract offer.

The elected nurses of the Brigham MNA Bargaining Committee, representing more than 4,000 Brigham nurses, issued a 10-day strike notice on Sunday, Nov. 1. The nurses will return to negotiations with MGB on Nov. 9, with a focus on securing a fair contract that meets the needs of the nurses, their patients, and the community members they serve and who have rallied with nurses throughout this fight.

“We are ready to strike but are equally prepared to negotiate a fair contract that protects patient care, respects nurses, and averts the strike,” said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and Chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee, in a statement. “Brigham nurses are resolved to fight for as long as it takes for patient safety and the professional respect we deserve.”

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