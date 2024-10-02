A sixth grade student from Brockton died this week after collapsing while playing basketball in Stoughton, officials said.

Dana Barros Basketball Club President Stephanie Creutz in a statement said the student suffered “an apparent medical event” on Tuesday.

Despite efforts by emergency crews to resuscitate the student, Creutz said he was pronounced dead.

“Our heartfelt condolence is extended to the player’s family as they deal with this unimaginable loss,” Creutz said.

“Our entire basketball community, especially his teammates and coaches but all of our club members and their families are devastated and heartbroken over this tragedy,” Creutz continued. “This young man loved basketball, he was a cherished teammate and friend, and it is difficult to imagine the Club moving forward without the presence of his smiling face.

Brockton Public Schools spokesperson Jordan Mayblum confirmed the student was enrolled at North Middle School in Brockton.

Mayblum said school officials communicated with the student’s family and the affected school community and said the district “will be making resources available for those who are impacted by this devastating loss.”

Creutz said the Dana Barros facility was closed Wednesday.

Moving forward, she said the organization is “working diligently to provide grief counseling services and appropriate support to all those impacted by this tragic event.”

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a sixth grader from North Middle School. We’ve communicated with their family and the affected school community and will be making resources available for those who are impacted by this devastating loss.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)