BOSTON (WHDH) - A bus caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike (Route 90) Friday night, causing significant damage to the vehicle and shutting down an exit in Brighton, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

State police said troopers from the Weston and Tunnel barracks responded to a bus fire on the off-ramp from Route 90 to exit 131 at approximately 7:10 p.m. The off-ramp remains closed at this time as crews work to clear the bus from the area.

State police said approximately 30 college-aged students were on the bus, and all managed to make it off safely. State police said they are not aware of any injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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