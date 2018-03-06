California man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A California man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Dartmouth on Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Natalie Vieira, 58, of Riverside, is charged with hitting and killing Stasha Lynn Faria, 33, of Westport, while on Route 6.

Vieira, who is said to be living in Westport, was arrested by state and local police on Tuesday following an investigation.

Viera was slated to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on charges of leaving the scene of personal injury and death, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

No additional details were immediately available regarding the investigation.

