BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue are making the final push to Election Day in the hopes of swaying undecided voters and motivating their supporters to get to the polls.

Over the weekend, Healey made stops in Plymouth and Worcester, Minogue, meanwhile, was shaking hands with voters at a diner in Andover.

According to our Exclusive 7NEWS/University of New Hampshire poll, Healey holds 55 percent of the vote, with Minogue getting 36 percent. Independent candidate Ashley James grabbed 4 percent.

UNH Survey Center Director Andy Smith said President Trump is having a big impact on the race.

“We’re seeing on our elections polling, not just in Massachusetts but across New England, is that Democratic voters are really excited and looking forward to going out to vote and every one of their votes is essentially a vote against Donald Trump. It’s going to be very difficult for him to peel off some of those voters,” he said.

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