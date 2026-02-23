SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents on Cape Cod have been through nor’easters before and those who spoke with 7NEWS said they’ll be hunkering down now as the storm moves in.

With hours to go before the worst of the storm arrives late Sunday night, crews could be seen out preparing roadways in Sandwich, where the main concerns among local residents are power outages caused by high winds and coastal flooding during the Monday morning high tide.

Residents said they’re ready to dig out in the morning and have made the necessary preparations should the power go out.

