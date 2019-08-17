Captain of MBTA ferry that ran aground placed on leave pending investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The captain of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ferry that ran aground in Boston Harbor on Friday morning has been placed on leave pending an investigation, officials say.

The captain will not be able to return to work until the results of a routine drug test are in, according to a spokesperson for Boston Harbor Cruises.

The MBTA ferry called the ‘Lightning’ was left with a gash in the hull after hitting a rock during rush hour.

The ferry was heading from Hull to Boston with 81 passengers and 3 crew members aboard. There was heavy fog at the time and MBTA officials say the ferry was cut off by a fishing boat, forcing the captain to make a drastic maneuver to avoid a collision.

“Two people were thrown out of their seats like rag dolls, they literally rolled across the floor and ended up on top of each other,” passenger Gene Lacava said.

One woman on the top deck who hit her head was among the four injured.

