DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hurt when a car crashed into a building in Danvers Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Danvers Police and Fire responded to a shopping plaza off of Route 1 after an SUV slammed into the front of Beijo Beauty, causing major damage to the building. Officials said the Toyota SUV was attempting to make a left turn before it slammed into at least one other vehicle and then the building.

“I heard a very loud noise, kind of felt like the building was going to explode almost,” said Rosalie Giardina, a stylist at Beijo Beauty. “Very loud crashing sound and I saw some glass. Everyone started screaming and, yeah, next thing you know I look and the car was in the salon.”

“It was awful. It was the worse sound I ever heard. It was like a bomb went off and I sat there frozen and people were running. I didn’t know what to do,” said Debbie Wright, a salon customer.

The driver of the SUV and two clients inside the salon suffered minor injuries. Salon staff said all six of the business’ chairs were filled, and more customers were waiting in the lobby at the time of the crash. Witnesses said salon staff worked to keep the injured customers calm while they called 911.

“They were so professional and they did such a great job how they handled people because there were a number of people in there getting their hair done,” Wright said.

“Extremely fortunate that nobody got seriously injured or nothing like that, and we didn’t have a building collapse on them also, so we’re very fortunate,” said Danvers Fire and Rescue Capt. Glen Cooney.

“I feel that we’re very lucky. We’re blessed that nobody was seriously injured,” Giardina said. “I believed the angle of the car, the way that it hit the building, it could have been critical but we’re very lucky. I do believe someone was looking out for us.”

The building inspector and electrical inspector also responded to the scene. The Danvers Fire Deparment said the building is structurally sound, but the salon has been boarded up and will remain closed until further notice.

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