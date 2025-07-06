SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of feline friends in Somerville are campaigning to be mayor of a local bike path and from kibbles to crime, they’re not afraid to weigh in on the issues.

The current mayor, a 3-year-old shorthair named Berry, is working to swing votes in her direction by getting out and about and working the streets, which are lined with political signs for his competitors.

“I think everyone is appreciating the cat puns and cat-related political humor,” said Berry’s owner, Mallory Bissett.

It all started when Mallory put out a sign letting passersby know that Berry’s there to serve. Soon after, signs for other candidates started popping up along the street.

Candidates include Pirate, who is campaigning for kibble for all, and Puzzle, who is advocating for more cat naps.

Many residents who spoke with 7NEWS said they’re going to vote for Berry, since she’s so frequently on the path.

“The message, ‘Make Cats Outside Again,’ is from the candidate herself, that’s her position, we do not believe that all cats should be outside” Bissett said. “People just want to be able to have fun in their community and a little bit of silliness is a good thing, I think.”

Berry, the favorite to win re-election, has been endorsed by the city’s Mayor, Katjana Ballantyne.

