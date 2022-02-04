ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager was sent to the penalty box after a fight broke out at a hockey game in Attleboro this week and he ended up leaving the game cuffed, and in police custody.

Now, it is how the city’s police chief chose to handle the situation that is raising some eyebrows. Cellphone video shows off-duty Police Chief Kyle Heagney getting physical and shoving the teenager, who is not believed to be an athlete, at the New England Sports Village Wednesday night.

Heagney was there watching his son play when a fight on the ice spilled out of the rink. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said he jumped in to keep the peace.

“He quickly sprung to action because he felt that this kid was about to assault the ref,” the mayor said.

The chief is seen pushing the teen away with his left hand while holding his badge up with his right.

“It was pretty chaotic with people pushing … shoving,” said Rob Reilly who serves as executive director for the rink.

Reilly is also seen in the video wearing a blue ball cap and said parents and coaches did the best they could to try and deescalate the situation. He explained that he waved the Heagney down for help.

“Chief Heagney – we believe – did exactly what he needed to do to secure the arena and make it safe,” said Reilly.

The 17-year-old was placed in handcuffs and is now facing several charges including disorderly conduct.

One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said they felt the chief used excessive force.

After watching the video repeatedly and talking extensively with the chief, Mayor Heroux said he has not found any evidence of wrongdoing. He added that his judgment was reinforced by someone who is directly involved in the incident.

“The ref sent me a message saying, ‘Yeah I think the chief did stop the kid from assaulting me,” said Heroux.

Heagney has served as police chief for more than 10 years.

