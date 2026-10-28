BOSTON (WHDH) - Charlie Jacobs, the son of Jeremy Jacobs, will take over as governor of the Boston Bruins, the team announced on Wednesday.

Jeremey Jacobs has been the Governor of the team for 51 years and transferred ownership of the franchise to his children.

Charlie Jacobs said in a statement, “It is a tremendous honor to step into the role as Governor of the Boston Bruins, representing the team that has ben part of my family for the past 51 years.”

Charlie will also represent the club of the NHL’s Board of Governors.

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