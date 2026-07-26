CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of Chelsea firefighters are being praised for helping deliver

The baby was delivered on Tuesday with the assistance of Chelsea Engine 4 after traffic prevented her parents from reaching the hospital in time. a healthy baby girl last week.

In a statement, Chelsea City Hall said, “Congratulations to the proud parents, and thank you to Lieutenant David Asci and Firefighters Kevin Gomes and Santos Hernandez for their quick actions, outstanding care, and professionalism during this unexpected delivery.”

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