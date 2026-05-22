CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man accused of assaulting two young children faced a judge Friday morning.

Kener Baustista-Zepeda, 19, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges.

Investigators say Baustista-Zepeda burned a child with a cigarette lighter because the child was crying. Prosecutors say in another instance, a child suffered burn marks from what appeared to be a heated fork.

Baustista-Zepeda is being held without bail.

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