CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man accused of assaulting two young children faced a judge Friday morning.

Kener Baustista-Zepeda, 19, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges.

Investigators say Baustista-Zepeda burned a child with a cigarette lighter because the child was crying. Prosecutors say in another instance, a child suffered burn marks from what appeared to be a heated fork.

Baustista-Zepeda is being held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)