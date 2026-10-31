BOSTON (WHDH) - City leaders in Boston are considering closing Charlestown High School.

Boston Public Schools says enrollment has declined in recent years and if the recommendation for closure is approved, students in grade 11 and 12 would graduate through 2028 and it would not enroll seventh graders next fall.

The city will take up the consideration during a meeting next month.

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