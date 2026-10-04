MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard has suspended its search in the water off Manchester-by-the-Sea for the last of three people aboard a fishing boat that went down earlier in the day.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Saturday, the Coast Guard received reports of a vessel in distress off Singing Beach and learned that three male passengers and one dog entered the water.

Two males, 67 and 65 years of age, were located and transported to area hospitals. The 67-year-old male has since been declared dead.

A 37-year-old boater remains missing.

Their names have not been released.

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