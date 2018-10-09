Columbia Gas bringing in additional help to meet November restoration deadline

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas says it must ramp up efforts in order to meet a deadline to restore service to the homes and businesses impacted by September’s Merrimack Valley gas fires and explosions.

The utility plans to bring in up to 800 additional plumbers and gas fitters from across the United States and Canada so crews can restore about 350-400 more units per day.

In a three-phase construction project plan that was made public last week, the company promised customers that gas service would be restored to Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover by Nov. 19.

In the meantime, the public and business owners can file claims for lost business or purchase of appliances. Individuals who have taken steps to purchase temporary heating or cooking supplies will be reimbursed.

Alternative housing is being offered to residents, including hotel rooms, apartments, travel trailers, and warming shelters until their gas service is fully restored.

A relief fund that was established to assist those impacted by the disaster.

