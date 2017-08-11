Conductor has leg amputated after tragic fall from MBTA train

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - An MBTA conductor who fell Monday afternoon from a Commuter Rail train and was subsequently struck has undergone a leg amputation.

RELATED: Conductor struck, seriously injured after falling from train at Commuter Rail station

Donald David, 29, was doing a safety check as the train pulled into Waltham’s Brandeis Commuter Rail station when lost his footing and fell from the train, officials said. The train ran over his leg.

“We believe it was just a really unfortunate accident at this point,” said Richard Sullivan of the Transit Police.

David was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury. The five-year veteran had one of his legs amputated below the knee, his family said in a post on gofundme.

“Recovering from an injury such as Donald’s requires weeks of hospitalization, months of rehabilitation, and the potential for other surgeries or setbacks that come from such an injury,” the post said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but officials said it was accidental.

David is married with two children, ages two and three.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)