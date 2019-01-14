Convicted felon arrested in string of NH convenience store robberies

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have arrested a convicted felon in connection with a trio of convenience store robberies in Manchester last week, officials said.

Officers walking in the area of Lake Avenue and Lincoln Street on Friday afternoon stopped two men, one of whom was wanted in armed robberies at Shop-N-Go, Seven Days Market, and A+A Market on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Kyle Bernier, 27, and Mesfen Rowell, 30, were found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, brass knuckles, and a BB gun, officials said. Both men were charged with convicted felon in possession of dangerous weapons.

Rowell was also identified as a suspect in the incidents last week and charged with three counts of armed robbery.

He allegedly threatened a clerk with a sledgehammer in the robbery at Shop-N-Go. A gun was said to be used in the other robberies.

Both men are slated to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.

