CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - On Thursday, Karen Read, who was tried twice and acquitted for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, filed suit against the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department.

According to Read’s attorneys, the case is about “a culture of bias and corruption that they built, tolerated, and hid from the public for years” by both law enforcement agencies.

In a press release, Read’s attorneys identified former state trooper Michael Proctor and former Canton police sergeant Sean Goode as “emblematic of the failure to responsibly exercise the trust and faith the public puts in these institutions.”

Goode, who resigned Wednesday, was on the scene in 2022 the night O’Keefe died in a snowstorm outside a home in Canton. He testified during Read’s first trial.

Proctor, who was the lead investigator in the case, was sued by Read last year alongside several others who were at a party at 34 Fairview Road the night O’Keefe died.

“Proctor and Goode were unfit for positions of public trust and yet they were handed badges, promotions, and ultimately control of homicide investigations despite harboring deep-seated and abhorrent anti-woman, racist, antisemitic, and homophobic ideologies for more than a decade,” Read’s attorneys wrote. “The days of hiding behind badges and promotions while peddling vile bigotry are over. The truth is coming, and with it an unflinching reckoning.”

Read filed suit in Bristol Superior Court.

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WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

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