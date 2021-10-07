SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A coyote was spotted roaming near children at a school in Saugus this week.

Chaz Foti, who saw the wild animal, says he was shocked to see it moving about near the kids in broad daylight.

“We looked over in the soccer field while the kids were outside playing recess and there appeared to be a coyote,” Foti said. “It was pretty close to the school.”

There have been a number of coyote sightings in the Bay State in recent days, including one that attacked a family dog in Arlington this past weekend.

The dog’s owner says the labradoodle was bit seven times in the neck and lost part of her ear in the attack.

Several other children in the town have also been bitten or scratched by coyotes in recent months.

Another coyote was seen wandering through a yard in Cambridge.

Humane Society officials say it’s not unusual to see a coyote out during the day.

Officials say people can try to drive coyotes away from children and pets by raising their arms and being loud.

